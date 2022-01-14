Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Hess worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

