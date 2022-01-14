HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $21,590.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

