Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

