Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,646,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 305.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 429,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $50.97 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20.

