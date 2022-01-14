Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

