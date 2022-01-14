Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $97.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

