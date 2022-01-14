Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

