Heritage Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $106.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.