Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

