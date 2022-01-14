Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

