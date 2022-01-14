Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $201.02 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

