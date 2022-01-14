HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.66 ($85.98).

HEI stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) on Thursday, hitting €64.92 ($73.77). 478,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.27.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

