Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

NYSE HTA opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

