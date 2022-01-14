Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,489.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

