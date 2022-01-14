Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 187,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $21,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $159.62 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

