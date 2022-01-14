Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 181,530 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Allstate worth $35,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

