Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $23,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of ARE opened at $209.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

