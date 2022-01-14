Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $33,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 236,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,087,000 after buying an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 382.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 316.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 554,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 421,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

