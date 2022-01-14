Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $26,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.06. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

