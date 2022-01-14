Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 492,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.71% of Ferro worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 411.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.