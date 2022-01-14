Head to Head Review: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.14 $7.28 million $1.93 13.08 Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.66 $703.03 million $0.96 10.43

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.02% 0.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Harleysville Financial and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats Harleysville Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.