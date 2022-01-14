Head-To-Head Comparison: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Polar Power has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Polar Power and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 4.70 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -6.92 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Microvast has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

Microvast beats Polar Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

