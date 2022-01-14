Head-To-Head Analysis: NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovelStem International and Boqii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 0.43 -$29.68 million ($0.01) -74.00

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boqii.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Boqii -17.59% -219.01% -39.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovelStem International and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boqii has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Summary

Boqii beats NovelStem International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd. for stem-cell technology platform in cancer immunotherapy and COVID-19 resistance. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018 as a result of its business focus shift from advertising services to stem cell-based diagnostics for cancer chemotherapies. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

