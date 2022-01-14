Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $755,186.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.41 million and approximately $755,186.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00007437 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.35 or 0.07664229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00334811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00898561 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.79 or 0.00520137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00260977 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,461,649 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

