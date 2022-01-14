Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Harmonic stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

