Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDIUF. lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $34.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

