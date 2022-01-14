Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

LON:HBR opened at GBX 383.80 ($5.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 350.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 454 ($6.16).

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Anne Stevens bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($162,888.56). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.04 ($33,933.81).

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.