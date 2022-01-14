Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.12% of Mueller Water Products worth $27,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 66.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 235.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

