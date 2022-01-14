Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.80 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.68.

AVGO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $597.39. 23,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,561. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $246.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

