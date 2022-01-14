Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,254 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $38,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

