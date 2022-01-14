Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,100 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $50,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,492,000 after buying an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

ALLE traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,485. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

