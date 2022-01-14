Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme's sole marketed product, Hylenex does not generate significant revenues. The company is dependent on its collaboration partners for the majority of its revenues. The termination of collaborations or any setback to partnered drug development or commercialization will significantly impact future revenues. Moreover, competition is rising for marketed partnered drugs. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. However, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Halozyme’s collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology are encouraging as they comprise a few blockbuster drugs, which can generate significant royalties.FDA and European approvals for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex and Roche’s Phesgo are boosting royalties.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. 4,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,294. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

