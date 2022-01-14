Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,220

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 3,030 ($41.13) to GBX 3,220 ($43.71) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.93) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.93) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,689.20 ($36.50).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,745 ($37.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,069.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,954.04. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,214 ($30.05) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($44.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

