Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 315,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

