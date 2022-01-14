Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 781 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

