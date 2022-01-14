Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 731 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

