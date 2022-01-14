Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 307 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

