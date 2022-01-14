Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.74.

ZS opened at $250.47 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.22.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total value of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,622 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

