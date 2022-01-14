Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $196.74 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

