Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.10 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Motco grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

