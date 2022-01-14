Growth for Good Acquisition Corp (The)’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 19th (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 19th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GFGDU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

