Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPL. TheStreet cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

