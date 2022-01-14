Graviocoin (GIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,597.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,597.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00323161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

