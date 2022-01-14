Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 269.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

