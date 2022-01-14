GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.07.

GoodRx stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,041 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $3,084,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,393,259 shares of company stock valued at $53,631,621. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 16.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

