GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 1,100,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.21), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,128,003.26).
GlobalData stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,391 ($18.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,270. GlobalData Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,700 ($23.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,487.34. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89.
About GlobalData
