GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Insider Michael Danson Sells 1,100,000 Shares

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.21), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,128,003.26).

GlobalData stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,391 ($18.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,270. GlobalData Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,700 ($23.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,384.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,487.34. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

