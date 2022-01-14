Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,160,000.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.