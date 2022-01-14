Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE GSL opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $855.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.79. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

