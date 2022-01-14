Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 869,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.