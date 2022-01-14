Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Gitlab alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTLB. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gitlab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.